State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

