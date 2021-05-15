State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

