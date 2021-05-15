State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock worth $1,490,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.46 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

