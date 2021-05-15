State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,432 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.68 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

