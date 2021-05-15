State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,099 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

