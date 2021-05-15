Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 552,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,914. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.