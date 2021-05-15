Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 552,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,914. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.