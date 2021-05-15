Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Steelcase by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Steelcase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

