Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.