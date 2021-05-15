Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

