Storm Resources’ (SRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.92.

Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$401.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

