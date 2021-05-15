Strs Ohio Acquires 3,900 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Bank were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $260.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

