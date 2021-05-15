Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 16,400 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KALV stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

