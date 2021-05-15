Strs Ohio Buys 3,400 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.85 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

