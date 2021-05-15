Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

