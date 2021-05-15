Strs Ohio Has $334,000 Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of ChromaDex worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

