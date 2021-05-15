Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SVMK were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,803,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

