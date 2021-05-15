Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $929.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

