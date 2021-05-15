Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vistra worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.