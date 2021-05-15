Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.14 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,483.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

