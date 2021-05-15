Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,686,000 after purchasing an additional 214,682 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.18 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

