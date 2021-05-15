Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,058 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

