Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

