Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$17.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

