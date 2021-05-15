Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

