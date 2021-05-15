Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

