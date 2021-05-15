Superior Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday.

SGI stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$96.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

