Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of £119.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.