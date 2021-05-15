SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $2.50 on June 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 193.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,392,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

