Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STRO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

STRO stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $907.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

