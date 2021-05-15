SVB Leerink Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $205.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.95.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

