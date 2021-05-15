SVB Leerink Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $39.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.