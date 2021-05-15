SVB Leerink Upgrades Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Outperform

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $931.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

