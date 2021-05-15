SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT Lowered to $22.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

SVMK stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,029. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,390,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 338,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 5.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

