Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

