Symmetry Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

