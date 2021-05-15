Symmetry Partners LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.