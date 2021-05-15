Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $251.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

