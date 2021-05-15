Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Ameren by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

