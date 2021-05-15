Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.