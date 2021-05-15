Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.46 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

