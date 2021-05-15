Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 54,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

