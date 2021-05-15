T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

TTOO stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

