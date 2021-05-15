Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

