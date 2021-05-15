TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.99, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after buying an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,986,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.