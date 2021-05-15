Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
