TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,382. The company has a market cap of C$59.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.60. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

