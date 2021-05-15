TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

TCRR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,345. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $742.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

