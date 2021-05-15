TD Securities Boosts Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $42.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

