TD Securities Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.29.

TCW opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

