TD Securities Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$6.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.38.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.67 million and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

